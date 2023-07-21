BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Who wouldn’t want to see their boss eat spicy wings for charity? The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties (UWHDC) is looking to raise money and light mouths ablaze at the same time in their upcoming UWHDC Hot Wing Eating Contest Fundraiser.

The fundraiser is similar to a walk/run fundraiser, where sponsors donate money based on the number of miles traveled. In this event, however, donations will be based on the number of wings eaten by a participant. Sponsors can declare a donation amount per wing consumed, or give a flat amount instead.

Contestants will have eight minutes to eat as many wings as they can. The event will feature two challenges, “Who’s the Boss?” and “Corporate Cup.”

“Corporate Cup” will test the heat (or BBQ) tolerance of participants as well as their ability to raise money for the community. The company that can raise the most money will be declared the winner. “Who’s the Boss” will feature the workplace leaders going head to head.

Trophies at the end will be awarded to the following people:

Contestants who raise the most money by the number of wings eaten in eight minutes.

Contestants who eat the most wings in eight minutes – men and women’s division.

Winners of Who’s the Boss? – men and women’s division.

The Little Chicken Trophy is awarded to the person who can’t handle the heat.

The contest will be held on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Bridgeport Buffalo Wild Wings in Bridgeport. You can visit this page on the United Way website to register and print out donation pledge forms.