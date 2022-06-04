BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties partnered with RG’s Almost Heaven and Harley-Davidson on June 4 to benefit their causes.

Joshua Wyckoff, founder of Paramount Energy Consulting, originally pitched the idea for “Cruisin’ 4 a Cause” to United Way around five years ago. On Saturday, it finally came into fruition.

Registration for the motorcycle rides started at 9 a.m. and the kickstands went up at 11:30 a.m. It was $50 per rider and passenger, and $25 per individual rider. The ride started at RG’s Heaven Harley-Davidson and ended at Brickside’s Bar and Grille. Dinner from Brickside was also included in the registration for riders and sponsors.

The money raised from this event will go towards 20 different causes that the United Way serves. $750,000 or more will be used to fund these causes next year.

While discussing the community coming out to help support the cause, Wyckoff said, “[it’s] humbling.. Very humbling..”

There were also gift baskets, raffles, and prizes for winners that were provided by sponsors of the event. Both organizations want to thank those sponsors for helping in support of making the event happen.

Brad Riffee, the executive director for the United Way said, “truly, truly, from the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank our community. You know, our local United Way wouldn’t exist without the community support. So we’re only as strong as the people rolling up their sleeves, and we have some wonderful folks involved. Cruisin’ for a Cause!”

RG’s Almost Heaven Harley-Davidson will also be partnering up with Harrison County’s Humane Society on June 10 for a “Hogs for Dogs Bike Night.” It will be held between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., and the first 50 bikes to register will receive gift cards. There will be music, food, prizes and t-shirts.