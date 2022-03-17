CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge County (UWHDC) hosted a fundraiser and updated the community on its progress. The second annual Luck of Giving Give-a-Thon was held on March 17 at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.

Those who donated during the Luck of Giving event were entered in different drawings for prizes based on the amount donated. The highest valued prize for a $200 donation was a 3 day, 2 night stay at Canaan Valley with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms valued at $1,500.

The UWHDC has 18 partner organizations that streamed live on Facebook to give donors an idea of where their money goes. UWHDC has a goal of raising $750,000 by the end of March. As of March 17, they have 80% of that goal.

”Without the community, United Way of HDC wouldn’t exist. We are truly a community-driven organization. So, we should be very proud of our United Way, and every penny of the donations that we collect as United Way go back to our funded partners, and there are 18 of them, and so we are very proud of that,” said Brad Riffee, Executive Director, United Way of Harrison and Doddridge County.

Riffee made a point to mention that while this is a big fundraising event for the UWHDC, donations are accepted 365 days a year.