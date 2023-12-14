BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties held its Friends and Family Dinner at Simpson Creek Baptist Church in Bridgeport Thursday night.

The dinner was held in collaboration with Healthy Grandfamilies, Legal Aid of West Virginia, CASA, the Harrison County BOE, and Hands of Hope to bring joy and support to over 70 children, 60 grandparents, foster families, and dozens of volunteers from the community. Legal Aid of West Virginia also hosted an educational seminar covering multiple topics.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to get folks in here so we can share legal information, program information, human resource information, right, all of these the services, this benefits coordination we like to call it is ultimately going to help them live healthier, happier, more sustainable lives,” said Brad Riffee, the Executive Director of United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties.

Officials with United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties said that Healthy Grandfamilies is an organization dedicated to empowering and educating grandparents and is focused on helping grandparents with the necessary tools to support their households.

“Tammy Romano is our new social worker with Healthy Grandfamilies. She is fantastic and I can’t wait to see what she’s able to do with this program. I know the number one goal is reaching more grandparents out there raising their grandchildren, so if folks are listening and they’re part of that community, hey you have somebody here who’s willing to help, somebody who’s here and willing to listen and we want, we wanna work with you,” Riffee said. “Please don’t hesitate to reach out to the Healthy Grandfamilies program or United Way. You can always call 211 so it’s just a wonderful resource for folks in this community.”

United Way officials also stated that they are proud to be fully funding a social worker position for the Healthy Grandfamilies program and currently, the program serves more than 238 grandfamilies.

Riffee said that the friends and family dinner provided an opportunity for families to come together, enjoy a delicious meal and create lasting memories during the holiday season.