CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Harts Kitchen and the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties joined forces to host its Heroes and Kids event at Jackson Square in Clarksburg on Sunday.

Participating in the event were 10 first responders and 10 children from the Healthy Grand Families program, which helps children being raised by their grandparents and for which United Way funds social workers.

“It’s just a beautiful day and a wonderful opportunity for our children to partner up with our first responders and really receive that mentorship through cooking,” Brad Riffee, executive director of United Way for Harrison and Doddridge Counties, said. “So, our healthy grand families today are cooking with our first responders. Just amazing people in Harrison County, who are saving lives, and these kids are from our Healthy Grand Families Program.”

Riffee also said that they are extremely happy partnering with Hart Kitchen and look forward to keeping the partnership lasting for years to come.

“This is the first year for this event and we hope to bring it back next year,” Riffee said. “So if you’re a first responder, thank you for your service to our community to the state to everyone you serve, and thank you for being there for our kid. I really appreciate everyone who came out today.”

United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties will be hosting its annual hot wing eating contest at Buffalo Wild Wings in Bridgeport on Sept. 13. Riffee said they have two challenges, one being the “Who’s the Boss Challenge” and their corporate challenge.

“The main goal of the hot wing eating contest is to raise the most money and eat the most wings so if you can do that for us, we would greatly appreciate it 100% of the money stays right here in Harrison and Doddridge Counties and fully funds human resource services we provide,” Riffee said.

On Sept. 17, United Way will be out at Maple Lake hosting their signature Paddle for a Cause which features kayaks, cardboard boats, canoes and anything else that floats.