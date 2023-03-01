BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties offered a night of fun to raise money for united way throughout the Month of February with their “Karaoke 4 A Cause” at Brickside Bar and Grille.

On Wednesday night, the United Way celebrated those who came out by giving away three cash prizes to the top three karaoke singers. Those karaoke contestant winners gave their winnings back to United Way to continue the efforts of helping in the communities they serve.

“There is so many different people here that we don’t normally get to see at any of our events and being able to talk to them about United Way and about our mission, and let them know, yeah ok, we are a fundraising organization to sponsor our partner agencies but every dollar that we raise goes right back into the community,” said Aimee Comer, Fundraising Community Development Director for United Way of Harrison and Doddridge County.

United Way added that events such as “Karaoke 4 A Cause” is a fun way to engage the community and help those who utilize the partner agencies with United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties.

“Karaoke 4 A Cause has been the brainchild of Brad Riffee and myself since we both came on board about two years ago. It is just something that we wanted to do that was going to be fun and informative for the public,” Comer said. “It’s a month-long event that has been kind of successful and just a blast to do.”

Comer said that they are planning more “Karaoke 4 A Cause” events and are looking forward to reaching their campaign goal. Currently, they have reached 81 percent of their campaign goal.