CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties held a community clean-up Wednesday on the West End of Clarksburg.

Officials with the United Way said that the clean-up is part of their “evenings of action” and a few times a month they will be out in the community picking up litter or doing a service project for one of their 21 partner agencies. The evening of actions started in May following their announcement of reaching their campaign goal of $780,000 and they are grateful that those funds will go to help their partner agencies in the communities.

“West Milford we picked up 57 bags of litter in a mile stretch on U.S. 19, and then just a couple weeks ago we were on Route 20 outside of Quiet Dell and we picked up 27 bags of litter within a quarter of a mile. So, it is a just a great way to get people involved,” said Wayne Worth, the Campaign Chair and Volunteer Coordinator of United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties.

If you would like to join United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties with their evening of action, you can find out more by calling their office at 304-624-6337. United Way officials added that they are setting an example by getting out of the office and volunteering themselves and they think that it is important to let their actions speak for themselves.

“I always say leadership starts in the trench and it ends in the trench, and this is another way where people can get out here, not only volunteer but be amongst responsible adults who care about the community,” Worth said. “Our hope is that we see some leadership succession come from that, you know, hopefully some 10 or 11-year-old will come to one of our clean-ups, and that 10 or 11-year-old will one day might be running a United Way one day or maybe a leader in a community one day. And I always say the importance of service goes far beyond being just a leader in certain channels, it means service, it means getting out there and volunteering, and that is where it starts.”

On June 16, United Way will be hosting its day of action which allows them to recognize everyone in the communities who is involved in community service work. United Way officials stated that they are not just acting one day but they are acting 365 days a year. They also said that on that day they will be doing special community service projects in the area.