BRIDGEPORT W.Va. (WBOY) — United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties hosted their Paddle 4 a Cause event on Sunday at Maple Lake.

Community members were encouraged to come out to the lake and enjoy paddle boarding, kayaking, canoeing and more. The highlight of the event was the cardboard boat race, where participants had to put their cardboard and duct tape skills to the test.

Campaign chair Wayne Worth said, “Oh, this is fun and that’s one thing we really want to do at the United Way, you know, if we’re going to raise money and, you know, for these partner organizations, we want to have fun doing it. We want to make sure that people come out here and have a great time, you know, and this is a great time. You see kids over there, they’re making, uh, they’re making cardboard boats, you know, ready to be involved in the race and stuff, and you know we have a lot of businesses that also come and they, they sponsor a boat, and you know, and it just really, it’s just a great family-friendly, you know, atmosphere.”

All proceeds from Sunday’s event will directly support the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties 2024 Fundraising Campaign.