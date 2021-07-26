United Way of Harrison and Doddridge counties hosting “Paddle 4 a Cause”

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties is hosting their annual “Paddle 4 a Cause” event on Saturday at Maple Lake in Bridgeport.

The event features boat races in kayaks, paddle boards and cardboard boats, as well as free floating on the lake and learning how to paddle board.

The schedule of events for “Paddle 4 a Cause”

All of the money raised from the event benefit the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties.

Officials with the United Way said it’s a way for the organization to meet the community they help.

“We just think it’s important for us to host events that engage the community. That give people the opportunity to connect with us, our cause, and the great work that we’re doing in Harrison County and Doddridge County now,” said Brad Riffee, Executive Director for the organization.

You can learn more about the event here. If you’d like to sign-up for the event, you can visit their website here.