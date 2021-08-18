United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties hosts 2021 wing eating contest

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties hosted its annual hot wing eating contest at Buffalo Wild Wings in Bridgeport Wednesday night.

2021 United Way hot wing eating participant

United Way Officials said they were not able to host the fundraiser last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but are glad to do so this year. Sponsors pledged a dollar amount per wing, so contestants see how many wings they can eat in eight minutes.

“The most important things, right, is that we’re chewing more for the 304 we’re raising money. All of it goes back to our United Way funded programs, over 18 of them. So, this does support our 2022 campaign. We’re pumped, this is going to be an amazing year,” Brad Riffee, Executive Director of United Way for Harrison and Doddridge Counties.

wing eating participant

United Way officials added the wing eating contest is a fun way for them to engage with the community and help those that need the help the most.

Funds from the contest got to help children, seniors, family who are down and out, people who have been impacted by COVID-19. United Way said all the programs they fund serve a broad range of the populations in the counties.