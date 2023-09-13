BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties teamed up with the Bridgeport Buffalo Wild Wings Wednesday for another year of fundraising fun.

Members of the community were encouraged to come out to the annual dunk tank fundraising event, Dunk 4 a Cause, which ran from 12-7 p.m. on Wednesday. Participants had the chance to dunk local media personalities and community leaders including Bridgeport Mayor Andy Lang, WV State Senator Ben Queen and many more.

Those who wanted to play paid $10 to participate and all money raised went to funded partners including Healthy Grandfamilies and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).

Wayne Worth, UWHDC Campaign Chair

“At the end of the day this is about having fun, it’s about enjoying ourselves and getting together as a community and showing our support for some great causes. We have 21 funded partners, and every dollar that we raise, you know with any fundraiser that we do we are blessed enough as an organization that every dollar we raise goes directly back into the community,” Aimee Comer, UWHDC Fundraising & Community Development Director said.

The organization’s mission states that the United Way improves lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities in Harrison and Doddridge County to advance the common good.

“We’re helping the next generation and we truly believe in giving a hand up and not a handout. So, that is what our organization is about, and you know every year it gets tougher, and you know that’s why every year we just need more people to rally and more people to get behind the message,” Comer said.

The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties and Buffalo Wild Wings also hosted its annual hot wing eating contest Wednesday night, which featured 12 News’ very own Riley Holsinger! You can watch him and see how he did here.