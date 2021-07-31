United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties hosts ‘Paddle for A Cause’ 2021 event

Have more breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties hosted a “Paddle for A Cause” on Saturday in the Maple Lake Community in Bridgeport.

Officials with United Way said this is a way for the community members to connect with all the organizations and the causes they support. Those officials also stated over 18 organizations benefit from the Paddle for A cause fundraiser.

“If we can build community, and if we can support the folks, our friends and neighbors out there who need our help and have fun at the same time; I think that is a successful event,” said Brad Riffee, Executive Director of United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties.

United Way had canoe races, kayak races, and paddle board races. Also, there were approximately ten cardboard boats registered to race on the lake.