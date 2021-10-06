United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties kicking off virtual campaign

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties is kicking off its virtual campaign on Friday, Oct. 15.

The non-profit will be raising funding for its 18 partner organizations located through Harrison and Doddridge Counties.

The organization plans to post videos on its Facebook page depicting the work that the partner organizations do and how the funds from the United Way help them achieve their mission.

“100 percent, every single penny of the donations that we receive go back to our United Way partner organizations. It’s incredible. Not a lot of non-profits can say that. We’re very proud that we can, and we want our community to know that when you invest local, it stays local,” said Brad Riffee, Executive Director of the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties.

The United Way is also doing a Dine and Donate at several north central West Virginia restaurants in Harrison County.

If you’d like to donate to the United Way, you can visit their website here.