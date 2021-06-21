United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties prepare for golf marathon

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Harrison and Doddridge County non-profit is continuing its annual golf marathon, with a very early start.

The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties will hold the event on Tuesday, June 22, at the Bridgeport Country Club. Starting at 3:04 a.m., Christian Marsh, president of the organization, will play 304 holes of golf, with fireworks in the evening.

Christian Marsh’s golf bag

Marsh said the event is about raising money for the upcoming campaign.

“Year one was $25-thousand, year two, even during COVID, we were able to raise $30-thousand, and we’re hoping that this year we could surpass that number and maybe get to the $50-thousand mark,” Marsh said.

To make a donation to the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties, you can visit their website here.