CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — United Way of Harrison and Doddridge County has begun fundraising with its’ beloved “Dine 4 A Cause” campaign.

Every Tuesday from now until June, United Way of Harrison and Doddridge County will partner with a local restaurant to raise money to fund United Way’s local partnered agencies. All you have to do is a make a purchase at the featured restaurant during its operating hours and a percentage of the sale goes to help the community.

United Way of Harrison and Doddridge County’s first “Dine 4 A Cause” partner is Minard’s Spaghetti Inn in Clarksburg on Tuesday, April 11.

United Way’s first Dine 4 A Cause location, Minard’s Spaghetti Inn at 813 E Pike Street in Clarksburg.

12 News spoke with Aimeé Comer, United Way of Harrison and Doddridge County’s Fundraising and Community Development Director, to get a little more insight about the fundraising.

“Every dollar that these fundraisers bring in goes directly to those partner agencies, not to our offices’ paychecks. Those organizations use those dollars to help our children, our seniors, our veterans, you know, our friends, our neighbors in our, again, local community.”

Comer emphasized the importance of keeping fundraising local as the “Dine 4 A Cause” benefits not only United Way but plenty of local restaurants too. You can find the upcoming “Dine 4 A Cause” restaurant schedule on United Way of Harrison and Doddridge’s Facebook page.