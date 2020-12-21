United Way of Harrison County continues Meadowbrook Mall gift wrapping fundraiser

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The United Way of Harrison County is continuing its Christmas fundraiser through December 24.

Anyone looking to have some last-minute gifts wrapped can head to the Meadowbrook Mall through Christmas Eve to have their packages wrapped by a group of volunteers. Donations of three dollars for small packages and five dollars for large packages are recommended, and packages do not have to have been purchased at the mall. All money raised goes to the United Way’s member organizations.

“It’s a wonderful way for us to provide a service to people and at the same time, benefit our organization. We just want to thank our volunteers. We have an amazing group of volunteers. We want to thank our organizations and everybody in the community who makes this gift wrap booth possible,” said United Way executive director Brad Riffee.

To make a donation to the United Way, text GIVEHC to 313131 or drop off or mail a donation to the United Way building.