United Way of Harrison County hosting charity golf tournament

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- The United Way of Harrison County is hosting a special golf tournament for charity next week.

UWHC President Christian Marsh plans to golf as many holes as possible from sunrise to sunset to raise money for United Way member agencies.

This event will be held on June 23 beginning at 5:30 a.m. and ending at 8:30 p.m. with several contests and prizes available for those in attendance. There are multiple ways to donate leading up to the event.

“You can sponsor per hole or do a one-time donation by going to our Facebook page for the United Way and signing up there for your donation,” said Joi Gilliam-Norris with the United Way of Harrison County’s board of directors.

The tournament will be at the Bridgeport Country Club and tickets can be purchased on the United Way’s website.