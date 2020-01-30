United Way of Harrison County hosts 2020 hot wing eating contest

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – United Way of Harrison County hosted its annual hot wing eating contest at Buffalo Wild Wings in Bridgeport Wednesday night.

Sponsors pledged a dollar amount per wing, so contestants see how many wings they can eat in eight minutes. Contestants have set personal goals for themselves to see how many wings they could eat.

All the funds raised from the hot wing contest will go to support 19 local non-profits in the county. Many local organizations made pledges with sponsorship of the wing eating participants.

United Way of Harrison County stated that they need to raise $180,000 to reach their campaign goal of $800,000 by February 29.

“United Way is an incredible organization they help a lot of different places around the county, and anything we can do to help our community at Liberty High School we certainly want to do,” said A.J. Harman, Football Coach Liberty High School. “And our school and our community, our end of town certainly stepped up and raised a lot of money for this, and it was fun to come out and eat some wings and compete.”

Trophies were awarded to contestants who raise the most money by the number of wings eaten and to those who eat the most wings in the men and women’s division.

Officials of United Way of Harrison County said the wing eating contest in helping them reach their goal to help its non-profits.