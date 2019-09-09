United Way of Harrison County kicks off fundraising year

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The United Way of Harrison County kicked off its 2020 campaign in downtown Clarksburg.

All 19 of the United Way’s member organizations were on hand to showcase what they do for the community.

More than 100 business contributors and local school choirs were there to help kickoff the fundraising year .

“We definitely want to keep this momentum, and again, we’re just trying to create enthusiasm,” campaign chair Whitney Moore. “Get people involved, let them know where their money goes because it does stay right here in Harrison County.”

Moore said this year’s goal is to raise $800,000, and right now, the organization is at 18 percent of its goal, or around $142,000.