United Way of Harrison County launches Dine and Donate campaign

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The United Way of Harrison County is offering a fun way to try new restaurants while helping out a good cause.

The first “Dine and Donate” campaign starts on August 31 and will run for 26 weeks.

Each week, a different local restaurant will donate a portion of its proceeds to the United Way of Harrison County and each of its member organizations.

“People are looking for a way to socialize, so as communities are opening back up again, restaurants and that sort of thing, this is going to be an easy way that individuals, families, businesses that want to do meetings around food-can do so and contribute to the United Way,” said Joi-Gilliam Norris with the United Way.

The first participating restaurant will be Bob Evans on Johnson Avenue in Bridgeport. A portion of the proceeds will be donated on August 31 and September 1.