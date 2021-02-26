United Way of Harrison County partners with a food truck for a Dine and Donate campaign

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- A local food truck is helping out the United Way of Harrison County to support its member organizations.

The popular Mr. Taco truck set up at Jackson Square in downtown Clarksburg on Friday afternoon for the third Friday in a row to participate in the United Way’s “Dine and Donate” campaign.

The campaign involves partnering with local restaurants that donate part of their proceeds from the day to the United Way’s 20 member organizations that help out those in need throughout the county.

Last week the truck was unable to set up due to weather, but made up for it with this week’s turnout.







“Today looks great, it looks like we’ve got a great crowd, so they’re awesome enough to be part of this event for us,” said Community Development Coordinator Aimee Comer.

To donate to the United Way, text GIVEUNITEDHC to 313131.