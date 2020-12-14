United Way of Harrison County seeking donations for 2021 campaign

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The United Way of Harrison County is still looking for donations for its member organizations.

The year is almost over, but the group is still fundraising for the 2021 campaign. All money raised through donations and other activities will go towards the United Way’s 20 member organizations throughout the community.

“Currently, we are at about 40%, and we would like to end this year having reached 50% of our goal, which is 850,000 dollars,” said Joi Gilliam-Norris with the United Way of Harrison County.

If you are interested in making a donation to the United Way, it can be dropped off or mailed to the office in downtown Clarksburg or donated online here.