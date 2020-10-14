United Way of Harrison County to host Shop, Dine, and Donate campaign

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The United Way of Harrison County will be offering the community a chance to get out and experience local businesses while donating money to several organizations that help those in need.

The United Way’s Shop, Dine, and Donate event will take place on Tuesday, October 20. Seven local shops and restaurants have agreed to donate a portion of their proceeds to the United Way and its member organizations. This is an extension of the original “Dine and Donate” program held each Tuesday, featuring a different restaurant each week.

“It’s going to be an easy way for them to donate to the united way and a secondary reason is they’re going to be helping small businesses in the downtown area,” said campaign chair Joi Gilliam-Norris on why the community should come to try new places during the event.

For a full list of participating businesses, visit the United Way’s website or Facebook page.