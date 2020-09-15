United Way of Harrison County’s “Dine and Donate” campaign continues

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The United Way of Harrison County is continuing its Dine and Donate campaign with plenty of local restaurants.

Anyone who visits Texas Roadhouse on Emily Drive before 9 p.m. on Tuesday night and shows the United Way’s Dine and Donate flyer from its Facebook page will have 10% of their bill donated back to the United Way of Harrison County and its member organizations. This will continue each Tuesday for the next several weeks with a new restaurant each week.

“People are wanting to get out of their houses now and to socialize a little bit, so this is an easy way to accomplish being social and giving to the United Way,” said Joi Gilliam Norris with the United Way of Harrison County.

The next restaurant featured will be The Caboose on September 22, followed by Dock to Table on September 29 and The Sweet Spot (both the Clarksburg and Shinnston locations) on October 6.