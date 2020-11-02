United Way of Harrison County’s Dine and Donate campaign offers special holiday deals

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The United Way of Harrison County is continuing its “Dine and Donate” campaign with three upcoming deals.

Tuesday, November 3rd, from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., diners who visit the Clique Club restaurant and mention that they are with the United Way will have 20% of their bill donated to the United Way and its 20 partners.

Then from November 16 – January 4, anyone who orders a whole or half ham or a turkey breast from Honey Baked Ham will have a portion donated to the United Way. This could be used for Thanksgiving, Christmas, or New Years.

“For anyone that wants to fill their bellies, take their mind off the election, get some good lunch or dinner, the Clique Club is a win-win,” said Tracy Miller with the United Way.

Honey Baked Ham will also donate one dollar to the United Way on November 10 for anyone who orders a box lunch meal during business hours and mentions the United Way.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories