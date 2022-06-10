CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties reached their 2022 campaign goal Friday and are working on raising funds for its next campaign.

All money raised by United Way goes to their 18 partner agencies in Harrison and Doddridge Counties that provide services to those in need. They reached their 2022 goal of raising $750,000, meeting 100% of their campaign for the year. Officials with United Way said all the funds raised go right back into the community.

“It’s a huge win for our community but it doesn’t stop here. We’ve already begun to raise money for next year. So, it’s never too late to get involved, it’s never too late to donate. I would encourage people if you’ve missed this past campaign, hey we’re in the middle of a new one,” said Brad Riffee, executive director of United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties.

United Way has several events coming up, including its Day of Action on June 17, Dine for a Cause at Buffalo Wild Wings on June 22 and on June 28, there will be a Golf Marathon and the Bridgeport Country Club.

“Jimmy Stemple is going the distance for United Way and his local community. That man plans to run 26.2 that day on foot, that’s six and a half rounds, 117 holes of golf for his local community,” Riffee said. “If people would like to sponsor Jimmy and his efforts, every penny goes back to folks we serve.”

Officials with United Way said they would like to thank everyone who helped them reach their 2022 goal and the Campaign Chair Joi Gilliam Norris, the United Way Board, staff, volunteers and leadership givers.