CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties is only $90,000 away from its campaign goal, and they’re looking for your help to fill the gap.

The organization’s campaign goal is set at $750,000, and it’s hoping to wrap things up by the end of April.

Anyone who would like to donate funds to the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties can donate through the organization’s website, or by participating in the “Dine 4 a Cause”.

The Dine 4 a Cause lets people dine at a restaurant in the north central West Virginia, and part of the restaurant gives money back to the United Way. Some restaurants that are hosting upcoming Dine 4 a Cause events include Mr. Taco, Brickside, Main Street Station, and Policano’s. Check this calendar for dates.

“We pull out zero admin costs from donations. That means 100% of your $5, $10, $100, $1,000 donation goes directly back to the community to meet the most critical needs we face right now,” said Brad Riffee, Executive Director of the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties.

Click here to donate directly to the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge County.