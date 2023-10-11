CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center will host a Town Hall Meeting on Thursday to discuss two initiatives and give local veterans a chance to ask questions.

During the meeting on Thursday, Oct. 12, two initiatives will be presented including “Telehealth” and “HealtheVet.” After initiatives are discussed, attendees will have a chance to ask questions, raise concerns, or give feedback to VA officials.

Telehealth allows physicians to work virtually in connecting with patients and HealtheVet is an online tool that veterans to set up appointments, refill prescriptions, and speak with providers.

Louis A. Johnson’s Public Affairs Specialist, Sean McGinty, told a 12 News reporter that it is important for veterans to attend so that officials can get the information they need to better help them.

“If they do have complaints, we definitely want to hear them so that we can address what those complaints are and figure out ways that we can serve them better. If they have compliments for our staff, one, we want to recognize those staff members who are deserving. And two, we want to be able to spread that program throughout, you know, the other hospitals, and the VA, and the local area, or our Community-Based Outpatient Clinics,” McGinty said.

The VA Medical Center would like to run two series of Town Hall Meetings this year, one in the Fall and another in the Spring. These meetings give veterans and community stakeholders the opportunity to give feedback, as well as ask officials questions they may have. Based on the feedback they receive, the meetings also help officials find ways to improve the products they are using to serve the community, especially veterans.

Upcoming Town Hall meetings include:

Clarksburg Veteran Town Hall – Oct. 12, 2 p.m. Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center – 1st floor chapel

– Oct. 12, 2 p.m. Braxton County Veteran Town Hall – Oct. 20, 2 p.m. Braxton County Senior Citizens Center

– Oct. 20, 2 p.m. Monongalia County Veteran Town Hall – Nov. 2, 2 p.m. Morgantown Vet Center

– Nov. 2, 2 p.m. Tucker County Veteran Town Hall – Nov. 12, 4 p.m. Tucker County Senior Citizens Center

– Nov. 12, 4 p.m. Wood County Veteran Town Hall – Nov. 20, 3 p.m. American Legion Post 15

– Nov. 20, 3 p.m.

To stay updated on future events and all veteran information, you can follow the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center’s Facebook page or website.