CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County Thursday held its free Artist After Hours event at the Uptown Event Center in Clarksburg and showcased two local artists.

First of all, the event introduced an award-winning visual artist, Stacey Elder Oxley who is from Clarksburg.

Oxley creates fun, spontaneous paintings imbued with bright colors on textured surfaces and her work uses various textures that are aesthetically pleasing. She was awarded best in show at the WV Juried Exhibition.

Artwork by Stacey Elder Oxley. (WBOY Image.)

Stacey Elder Oxley shows her work to the public. (WBOY Image)

Stacey Elder Oxley talking about her work.. (WBOY Image.)

Secondly, singer-songwriter Gracie Metheny, an 18-year-old Elkins native who sings Country and Christian music with a modern country flare. Her music takes her listeners on a feel-good journey away from the worries of their day-to-day life.

“It reminds me of the Bluebird Café in Nashville, It’s like everybody is zoned in on the artist, wants to be there, wants to listen, and are really engaged. So, it means a lot to be in something like this,” featured singer-songwriter Gracie Metheny siad.

Here is a small preview of Gracie Metheny singing ‘Country Roads’ by John Denver during the July Artist After Hours on Thursday.

Every Artist After Hours is held on the third Thursday each and every month, and each event is sponsored to help pay & support each artist for all they do for their local communities.

