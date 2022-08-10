BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Sixty-eight golfers teed off at the Bridgeport Country Club on Wednesday to take part in the U.S. Mid-Amateur Qualifier. The top three golfers from the event will qualify for the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship held in Erin, Wisconsin from Sept. 10 through Sept. 15.

“It’s exciting not only for these golfers locally but regionally,” West Virginia Golf Association Executive Director Brad Ullman said.

Speaking of regional golfers, nine different states were represented in the qualifier. The West Virginia Golf Association’s goal with the event was to promote competitive golf.

“That’s one of our main goals with the West Virginia Golf Association,” Ullman said. “We’re doing everything we can from youth golf to women’s golf to senior golf, but being able to collaborate with the U.S. Golf Association on a major championship like this is a lot of fun for us but also a great opportunity for the golfers in West Virginia to play in such a competitive environment.”