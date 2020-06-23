USPS workers host caravan to raise awareness for Hero’s act

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Postal workers joined together Tuesday just outside the post office on Emily Drive in Clarksburg to caravan through Bridgeport, Anmoore and Clarksburg to show support to workers who have been displaced due to COVID-19.





Postal workers explained that since the pandemic stated to spread across the nation, a lot of funding has dropped. The goal of the caravan was to raise awareness through the Hero’s Act, citing that the post office has lost 30% of their funding.

“The damage is that we are going to run out of money. I mean the coronavirus how its affected us is the volume has gone down but every one of us is affected by the coronavirus, you know, whether it’s somebody in our family has become sick, or an employee, or um we don’t have child care,” said Sini Melvin, President of the Clarksburg West Virginia Local.

Many of the postal workers explained they are afraid they will not be able to financially make it to the end of the year. They stated they need the $25,000,000 promised in the Hero’s Act to help keep operations going.