CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Louis A. Johnson Medical Center is celebrating its volunteers this week.

A quote from President Lincoln found in the main lobby of the VA Medical Center.

National Volunteer Week takes place April 16 through 22 and serves as an initiative to recognize those helping others across the country. This week the VA Medical Center has sent goodie bags and tokens of appreciation from the hospital to anyone who has helped as a volunteer in the past.

Since October 1, 2022, the VA has had a total of 149 unique volunteers who have contributed over 6,000 hours of work. The VA Medical Center has also received over $311,570.22 in donations over the last year as well.

12 News spoke with Michael White, Chief of the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE), which was formally known as Voluntary Services at the VA Medical Center.

“So many of our veterans we hear daily, if it weren’t for, an example, our volunteer drivers picking them up and bringing them to their appointment, they would have no other way of getting there. Each and every day we’re impacting our veterans in small and big ways,” White said

Though they are very appreciative, the VA Medical Center is always looking for additional volunteers. Anyone who is able to help is more than welcome to, and as Michael put it, “anything you can think of, we’ll find a spot for.”

The VA is also in the process of planning an award ceremony set for some time in August to further show appreciation and honor their volunteers.

“Anyone can volunteer, it just takes that first step. It might sound intimidating but we’re here to support you and we’ll be with you along the way.”

You can contact the VA’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement by calling 304-623-3461. To reach Michael White specifically, use extension 3669. The VA is also accepting donations of underwear (boxers, briefs) sizes small to 4X, sweatpants sizes medium through extra-large and gym shorts of any size. An updated list is always available by contacting the CDCE office at 304-623-7621.