VA Hospital and Nursing Facility receives donation for recreation funds

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two local veterans health care facilities received a donation from a local marine corps detachment.

Marty Depersig, the judge advocate for detachment 981 of the Marine Corp League, presented the Louis A Johnson VA Medical Center and the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility a check for $1,100 each, to go toward its recreation fund to help buy Christmas gifts for veterans in December.

“These veterans, some of them don’t even have families. and we want to make sure that they have a good holiday,” Depersig said.

Depersig says the gift is an extension of the military creed of “never leaving a man behind.”