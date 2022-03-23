CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The parking garage at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg is finally open.

The City of Clarksburg announced the plan for the new parking garage back in 2020, and on Wednesday, representatives from the hospital and construction company held a ribbon-cutting to mark its completion.

According to a release from the VA Medical Center, the new garage has 230 parking spots which will be exclusively for veterans visiting the hospital. The project cost nearly $11.6 million dollars.

A new entrance to the medical center opened a little over a month ago in preparation for the new parking garage.

“The parking garage has been a project our Veterans have been anticipating for many years,” said Medical Center Director, Barbara Forsha. “I am very excited to finally open it and provide a new convenient option for our Veterans to utilize for their parking needs. With our plan to continue to expand services as much as possible, the parking garage will be a great asset for our Veterans.”

During the first few weeks the garage is open, VA police will be directing traffic at the garage’s entrance.