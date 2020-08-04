VA Inspector General issues report on Clarksburg VA pharmacy

WASHINGTON, (WOWK/WBOY) – The VA Inspector General’s Office has released a report on its investigation into the pharmacy at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg.

The OIG’s report specifies that this investigation was not related to the case involving Reta Mays, who recently pleaded guilty to murder in the deaths of seven veterans there.

The report found that allegations of inadequate orientation and training of pharmacy staff members, a lack of pharmacist oversight of intravenous (IV) drugs and noncompliance with controlled substance policies were unsubstantiated.

However, Investigators did find pharmacist orientation checklists and annual competencies lacked a tracking mechanism.

The report goes on to say that a suspected controlled substance diversion incident that facility leaders reported to the VA Police and the OIG Office of Investigations was not reported to the email group required by the Veterans Health Administration directive at the time.

The report detailed the required annual IV compounding competencies of some pharmacy staff members who had lapsed. Pharmacy managers were in the process of having staff members complete these competencies, the report stated.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D–W.Va., released a statement about the Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General’s report on the Clarksburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center pharmacy.