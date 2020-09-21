VA Memorial Park working to combat large population of geese

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The City of Clarksburg Parks Department is working with the USDA to combat an ongoing problem with the VA park.

The city is starting a program to control the population of geese within the park as they are beginning to cause issues that have recently been made worse by park guests feeding the geese during the visit, which gives them a reason to return.

This process includes encouraging the geese to migrate elsewhere by causing disturbances to their nests and areas they spend time.

“It’s just creating some unsanitary conditions there. They get into the picnic shelters and just basically cause havoc, and it just causes a lot of extra work for our staff, and a majority of it is a disruption to the service to the public,” said parks superintendent John Cooper.

In the meantime, park visitors being are encouraged not to feed geese while at the VA Park.