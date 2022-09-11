CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Veterans Affairs (VA) office will be hosting a Veteran Stand Down on Sept. 15 in Clarksburg.

The event will be held at Jackson Square from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include:

  • Help with VA benefits
  • Housing Assistance
  • Counseling
  • Substance Abuse Referrals
  • Emergency shelter
  • Surplus Items Available
  • Legal Services
  • Health Screenings
  • Employment Services
  • Food and Refreshments

There will also be public transportation, which includes:

  • Clarksburg- Centra Bus to Clarksburg Library
  • Fairmont- Marion County Transit to Clarksburg Library

Those not currently enrolled with the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD214. All Veterans are encouraged to bring their VA ID.

For more information about the event, contact Allison Pritt at (304)-623-3461 or email allison.pritt@va.gov.