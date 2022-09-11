CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Veterans Affairs (VA) office will be hosting a Veteran Stand Down on Sept. 15 in Clarksburg.

The event will be held at Jackson Square from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include:

Help with VA benefits

Housing Assistance

Counseling

Substance Abuse Referrals

Emergency shelter

Surplus Items Available

Legal Services

Health Screenings

Employment Services

Food and Refreshments

There will also be public transportation, which includes:

Clarksburg- Centra Bus to Clarksburg Library

Fairmont- Marion County Transit to Clarksburg Library

Those not currently enrolled with the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD214. All Veterans are encouraged to bring their VA ID.

For more information about the event, contact Allison Pritt at (304)-623-3461 or email allison.pritt@va.gov.