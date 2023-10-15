CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Veterans and the public are invited to join the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center’s 16th annual Creative Arts Festival, which will feature the artwork of local Veterans.

Coming to the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg on Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Veterans have the opportunity to show off their art, according to a VAMC release. A select few winners will even have the chance to participate in a national competition, where they will compete with other Veterans from VA facilities across the nation.

The release also said that the creative arts are often used by VA as a rehabilitative treatment for Veterans as part of its Whole Health initiative.

“I started doing this just to get out of my head, I’m doing this to help make me stronger,” Timothy Savino, a Marine Veteran and participant in last year’s festival, said. “I’m hoping what I’m doing will help other service members having issues dealing with life say, ‘hey man – I can do that’, and maybe it’ll take time away from their depression or whatever they’re dealing with to hopefully create a painting, metalwork, music, writing or whatever is good for them to express themselves.”

Mr. Timothy Savino pictured next to his artwork showcased during the 2022 Creative Arts Festival (VAMC photo)

A closeup view of Mr. Timothy Savino’s work entitled “Broken Marine” (VAMC photo)

Those looking to learn more about the event, or just want to register, should contact Michael Andrew, a VA respiratory therapist, at 304-627-0103 or by email.