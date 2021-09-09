Veteran donates quilt to VA Hospital

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The VA Hospital in Clarksburg received a special donation on Thursday.

Okla Edgell stitched a quilt of the American flag with the pledge of allegiance inscribed on it. Edgell is a World War II veteran, a former POW and a Purple Heart Award winner. He is 95 years old and took up sewing when he was 80.

Edgell said the project took more than a quarter of a million stitches and took months to complete. He said he wanted to give something back to the facility that has given him such good care, so he spent a lot of time finding the right design. Edgell said that the artist’s inspiration was something important to him and the VA.

Detailed eagle head on the handmade quilt that Edgell donated to the VA Hospital

“This one is the pledge of allegiance and was the best one I’d found of all the ones I researched for,” said Edgell.

The quilt will be on display near the information desk in the hospital.