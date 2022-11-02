CLARKSBURG W.Va. (WBOY) – Veterans will have an opportunity coming up on Nov. 4 to voice their concerns to senior Veterans Affairs (VA) officials.

A Veteran Town Hall will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clarksburg VFW Post 573 Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center at 430 West Pike St. in Clarksburg.

“It’s important to me because that is our sole mission for being here is meeting the needs of our veterans, and for me personally, I feel that, and for the senior leadership team, we need to know what’s working for them and what’s not working for them,” said Barbara Forsha, Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center executive director.

Officials say the goal is to inform veterans and ensure they, their families, and beneficiaries have the opportunity to be heard and have their concerns addressed by senior VA officials.