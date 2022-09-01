CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clarksburg Veteran Honor Flight is asking for donations and volunteers to help make this year’s flight take off from North Central Regional Airport, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

Ever since 2005, the Honor Flight has been flying America’s Veterans to Washington D.C., then busses veterans around to see memorials and monuments at no cost to the veteran.

This year the Clarksburg’s Honor Flight will be taking 174 veterans, guardians, and staff to Washington D.C. on Oct. 22, after being grounded for three years due to the pandemic.

“These flights are very expensive, I believe the flight in October will be over $100,000 and we need to raise money all year long to try and gather that money so we can send these veterans to Washington D.C. to see their memorials and to visit all of the monuments and things that are there,” said Marie Manzo, Honor Flight Volunteer.

Honor flight holds several fundraiser events year-round to help pay for the rising costs, one of the fundraisers they hold is known as, “Sponsor a Vet.”

It costs $350 to sponsor a veteran and that helps pay for the entire round trip for one veteran to go to Washington, D.C. and to visit memorials and monuments.

The next fundraiser Honor Flight uses is called, “Daily Three Gun & More Raffle.” This requires you to purchase a number for $30 and uses the daily three numbers from Nov. 1-23, 2022, and gives you 20 chances to win with 20 different drawings & prizes.

Daily Three Guns & More Raffle example ticket and prizes. (WBOY Image)

To purchase a number for the Daily Three Guns & More Raffle call Marie Manzo at 304-366-2031 or contact Joyce Circle at 304-783-5210, you can also show up at the Clarksburg VFW on Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Lastly, the Honor Flight holds a weekly silent auction on a Facebook group you can find by clicking here.

Additionally, the Clarksburg Honor Flight is looking for volunteers and anybody can be a volunteer. Clarksburg Honor Flight meets every Tuesday at the Clarksburg VFW from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“My dad was in the Navy for 23 years, my brother & sister-in-law were both in the Army and we owe it to them, they need to see these monuments and memorials,” Manzo said. “I do appreciate and thank all the people that have supported us in the past few years and we really have put their donations to good use, and I hope that anyone that is able to attend that flight the sendoff or the welcome home does, because I think they will see just how much that meant to these men and women that served our country.”

Furthermore, Honor Flight needs communities to help to make it so this tradition can continue for future generations, as the price to fly to Washington D.C. is rising and will cost over $100,000.

To make a donation any amount is accepted and you can mail the donation to 1492 Rush Run Road New Milton, WV 26411, if sending a check be sure to put Clarksburg Flight in the memo line, or by calling Marie Manzo at 304-366-2031 or, Joyce Circle at 304-783-5210 or, Billie Jo Claypool at 304-677-7812.

Additionally, you can also show up at the Clarksburg VFW, in downtown Clarksburg on Tuesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. to make a donation or to volunteer.