Veterans receive food with help from VA Medical Center and Mountaineer Food Bank

CLARKSBURG, W.Va – The monthly Veteran’s Table event through the Mountaineer Food Bank provides food to those who have served the country. However, COVID-19 has forced the event to operate differently.

On the third Friday of every month, veterans can go to the Freedom Shelter at the VA Memorial Park to pick up 30-40 lb. boxes of shelf stable food and half gallons of milk.

With the coronavirus pandemic affecting the area, volunteers from the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center and the West Virginia National Guard helped to hand out food while making sure to follow CDC guidelines.

“There’s a lot of veterans that need help on a regular basis, but the need for food right now has went up tremendously,” said Tabitha Mays with the Mountaineer Food Bank.

“The people that pick up the food are asked to stay in their car. The people that are screening them for eligibility stand back at least the six feet that’s required,” said Dr. Glenn Snider, Medical Director at the VA Medical Center.

The only requirement to receive food at veteran’s table is to have served in the military.