CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Flight of the Honor Flight Huntington took place Saturday morning, taking veterans to Washington D.C. to see monuments and memorials that have been built in their honor.

Those honor flight veterans were greeted back in Clarksburg late Saturday night at the North Central West Virginia Airport, where a large group of people were awaiting their return with a warm welcome. Each trip costs more than $100,000 and relies on donations.

To make a donation, you can mail the donation to Honor Flight Huntington 285 Gallaher Street Huntington, W.V. 25705. Any amount is accepted. If sending a check, be sure to put Clarksburg Flight in the memo line or by calling Billie Jo Claypool at 304-677-7812.

WBOY’s own photojournalist and Veteran, Joe Lint, was invited to document the trip and will have a more in-depth look into the honor flight.