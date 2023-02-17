CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Friday, the Mountaineer Food Bank held its Veterans Table Feeding Program distribution at the Clarksburg Veterans Memorial Park.

The Veterans Table Food Program helps thousands of veterans who are struggling with food insecurity.

However, most veterans need more help as they have a pet or service animal that also needs to be fed.

During Friday’s event, Scott Segal Law Firm sponsored and helped to fight this issue as well as handing out pet food to veterans.

Veterans Table Feeding Program. (WBOY Image)

“It’s a special thing to provide our veterans with food themselves, but to be able to go that extra step and provide food for their pets as well,” Gabriela Schoolcraft, Mountaineer Food Bank Communications Coordinator.

Scott Segal Law Firm made a donation to the Mountaineer Food Bank to help veterans with 450 bags of pet food per month for all of 2023. The Veterans Food Table Program serves more than 1,200 veterans a month.

