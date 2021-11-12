CLARKSBURG W.Va. – Veterans went to Mountaineer Middle School on Nov. 12 to talk to students about considering the military when they think about the options for their future.

Students listened while members of the West Virginia Army National Guard took turns talking about the benefits they have received during their time in the military.

The purpose of the assembly today was to tell students that out of school they could go straight into the workforce, they could go to college, or they could join the military — but it was important that they explored all their options.

“I think getting the military out there, especially nowadays, generation after generation less people serve. We used to be called less than one percent, and I think we’re well below one percent at this point. So we need more young kids so step up to the plate and join the military,” said Kit Cottrill, Staff Sergeant WV Army National Guard.

Cottrill told the kids about benefits like the GI Bill, and experience for the workforce that they would receive through the West Virginia Army National Guard.