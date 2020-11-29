VFW Post 573 raises money with purse bingo event

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The VFW Post 573 in downtown Clarksburg hosted a fundraiser on Sunday to help veterans during these difficult times.

The VFW put a new twist on its regular bingo by having participants play for designer purses from several different well known brands.

20 games were played in total (throughout the day) and all proceeds from bingo cards, as well as concessions, went back to the post to help those who have served in the military.

“We’ve been hit pretty hard by the COVID and lost quite a bit of money, so we’re trying to get some money back in so we can help the community and the veteran community here,” said Senior Vice Commander John Aloi.

The VFW also hosts bingo games each Wednesday night and is open to the public.