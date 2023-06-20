CLAKRSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — After being put up for auction, the old Adamston Elementary and Victory High School building has been sold.

Victory High School alumni have been raising questions of what will happen to the building now that it has been bought, but more specifically, the memorial brick wall.

The “Victory Lane” brick wall was dedicated on November 11, 1998. This date was the 80th anniversary of the victory of World War I, which VHS was proudly named after. The circle drive memorial symbolizes the victory of WWI and the history of all military veterans who served and died in service, as well as those who have taught or attended the school first known as VHS, which is now known as Adamston Elementary.

12 News also spoke with an alumna who graduated in 1971 and is also on the memorial wall, along with many of her family members. She said, “since the school itself has no longer been Victory all these years, it’s a sense of home, it’s a sense of still-belonging. As a matter of fact, very few people – graduates, will even give up their year books, like to the Waldomore or the Clarksburg History Museum.” Dean added that everyone has wanted to keep their stuff from Victory as a memory of the school.

12 News spoke with contractors fixing the sidewalk outside of the school, in which they did not know the future of the building, but said that they assumed that the memorial wall would stay put. 12 News also reached out to Kaufman Reality and Auctions to get in touch with the new owner of the building, but the deal has yet to fully closed so information is not permitted to be released. Andrew Yoder Jr., an auctioneer, mentioned that at this time plans for the future of the memorial brick wall and building are still unknown.

If the memorial walls are to be taken out, Dean said that many alumni have mentioned that they would like to have their own brick to take home. How they would separate the bricks, and who plans to do the work has not been decided yet, due to not knowing what the future of the building has in store.