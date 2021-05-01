Vintage car auction held in Shinnston

SHINNSTON, W.Va. — Joe. R Pyle Auction and Realty Services held a car and part auction on Saturday. The collection was from Dr. James Foor, a Morgantown man who no longer was able to use the cars he bought over the years.

A man places a bid on a car.

Around 20 vintage cars were brought to the auction house for prospective buyers to bid on. Many of the cars were in terrific condition. The majority of the cars were upwards of 50 years old and had under 20,000 miles on the odometer. Foor had so many cars, but not many got put to use too often. That being said, when he did decide to invest in a car, he made sure to stock it with the best available parts and then some.

“He might’ve had four extra bumpers for that car,” said Joe Pyle. “Nobody knows why he needed four extra bumpers, but when he bought a specific vehicle, he would just amass more parts for that car.”

A look at some of the cars auctioned.

In addition to the cars, those extra parts were auctioned off, as well. Outside of the building the physical auction was held in, there was a large tent outside that housed all the extra parts. From end to end, the tent was filled with boxes of extra parts for these vintage cars.