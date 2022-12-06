Vito’s Pizza in Clarksburg announced it is closing on Dec. 6 (WBOY image)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Vito’s Pizza & Restaurant in Clarksburg announced on Monday that it is closing its doors, at least for now.

A Facebook post Tuesday afternoon said that the restaurant is “closed for retirement.”

“Thank you for many years of business and support,” said the post. The restaurant, which is at 104 Park Blvd. in Clarksburg, was known for its pizzas and variety of sandwiches.

(WBOY image)

The post does leave some hope for a reopening under new management. “Hoping for new ownership in the near future,” it said.

Vito’s was named the best pizza in West Virginia in 2020 by Mashed.com and is among the top Italian restaurants near Clarksburg, according to Yelp.