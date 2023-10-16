CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — After closing last year, a long-time Clarksburg pizza restaurant is reopening this week.

Vito’s Pizza and Restaurant announced on its Facebook page Monday morning that it will open with new hours and a revised menu on Tuesday, Oct. 17. According to the post, the new hours will be from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday, and the revised menu will include pizza, calzones, salads, sides and drinks.

When Vito’s closed back in December, the owner said it was “for retirement” and hoped that new owners would step in, but Vito’s lovers will be happy to know that the restaurant has not changed owners.

Residents have suspected that Vito’s would reopen since the restaurant’s Facebook page posted that it was hiring back in September.

The new revised menu, along with the address and number to place an order, is available here.